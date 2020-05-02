Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos

1 / 8

Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who is quite active on social media recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in which they can be seen dressed up for a Friday screening as Mrs. Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. For the uninitiated, Mrs. Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie also made her debut with a supporting role in the film. Ira captioned the photos as, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry." Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, Zayn Marie is receiving a lot of love for her performance in the same and many are looking forward to watch her in more films.

Photo Credit : Instagram