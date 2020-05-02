X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Zayn Marie Khan
/
Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos

Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos

Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, Zayn Marie is receiving a lot of love for her performance in the same. Check out her stunning photos.
4996 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making

    Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who is quite active on social media recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in which they can be seen dressed up for a Friday screening as Mrs. Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. For the uninitiated, Mrs. Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie also made her debut with a supporting role in the film. Ira captioned the photos as, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry." Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, Zayn Marie is receiving a lot of love for her performance in the same and many are looking forward to watch her in more films.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    She captioned this beautiful selfie as, "Got my red carpet/yellow couch look on. Mrs. Serial Killer is liiiiive! Head over to Netflix to watch. #ohmygoddddd #aaaaaahhhh #screaaaming."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    So pretty

    So pretty

    She looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    That beautiful smile

    That beautiful smile

    She has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    "I'm a sunflower basking in the light of my last sunset in Coonoor. can you tell I don't want to leeeeeeave!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Beach girl

    Beach girl

    "Left my heart on a beach to bask in the sun," captioned Zayn Marie Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Travel junkie

    Travel junkie

    Her social media posts consist of some amazing clicks from exotic locations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Stunning and how!

    Stunning and how!

    This is one of the most beautiful photos of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nora Fatehi: 6 Style ideas to steal from the gorgeous actress for Ramadan
Nora Fatehi: 6 Style ideas to steal from the gorgeous actress for Ramadan
11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white
11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white
Allu Arjun\'s childhood photos prove he was the cutest kid in his family; Check out
Allu Arjun's childhood photos prove he was the cutest kid in his family; Check out
Shruti Haasan\'s THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Her FIRST Instagram pic is too cute to handle
Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Her FIRST Instagram pic is too cute to handle
Gigi Hadid Dating List: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik; Here\'s who the supermodel dated
Gigi Hadid Dating List: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik; Here's who the supermodel dated
Himanshi Khurana\'s 8 stunning photos that prove she can pull off any look; Check out
Himanshi Khurana's 8 stunning photos that prove she can pull off any look; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement