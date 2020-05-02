/
Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making; Check out her STUNNING photos
Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, Zayn Marie is receiving a lot of love for her performance in the same. Check out her stunning photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: May 2, 2020 05:42 pm
1 / 8
Zayn Marie Khan is a star in the making
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who is quite active on social media recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in which they can be seen dressed up for a Friday screening as Mrs. Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. For the uninitiated, Mrs. Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie also made her debut with a supporting role in the film. Ira captioned the photos as, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry." Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer is getting mixed reviews from the audience. However, Zayn Marie is receiving a lot of love for her performance in the same and many are looking forward to watch her in more films.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Selfie on point
She captioned this beautiful selfie as, "Got my red carpet/yellow couch look on. Mrs. Serial Killer is liiiiive! Head over to Netflix to watch. #ohmygoddddd #aaaaaahhhh #screaaaming."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
So pretty
She looks beyond beautiful in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
That beautiful smile
She has got a beautiful smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Gorgeous and how!
"I'm a sunflower basking in the light of my last sunset in Coonoor. can you tell I don't want to leeeeeeave!!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Beach girl
"Left my heart on a beach to bask in the sun," captioned Zayn Marie Khan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Travel junkie
Her social media posts consist of some amazing clicks from exotic locations.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Stunning and how!
This is one of the most beautiful photos of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
