1 / 9

Beauty pageant winners turned Bollywood actors

There have been many queens over the years, who have gone ahead an extra mile only to become a contestant in one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world, making the nation proud by bringing the crown home. These beauty pageants are won by a handful of gorgeous women who never fail to inspire millions of girls by making a mark of their own. Many of these beauty pageant winners think about where their life is headed after winning this prestigious title and decide to make a career in Bollywood. From decades ago, the most convenient option of making a successful career after winning a beauty pageant is to join the Hindi movie industry, making the entire nation their fan. These pageant winners turn actors never fail to entertain and impress the audience with their good looks and great talent. Some of these queens even go-ahead to become one of India’s most loved artists who works on the big screen. Here are the names of some of the very popular beauty pageant winners who have made a very successful career in Bollywood after winning the prestigious title. Read ahead to take a look at their names and pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram