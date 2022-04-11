Zendaya and Harry Styles to Timothee Chalamet & Jung Ho Yeon: 6 fresh pairings we would love to see in movies

There's no dearth of talent in Hollywood and with projects now being produced not only for theatrical releases but also on streaming platforms. With so many great celebrities working together at the same time, we bet fans have been hoping to see their favourite stars collaborate together on exciting projects. Considering the plethora of content that is produced today, celebrities have the opportunity to work in several genres. It's possible for these young stars to experiment and surprise us by taking up challenging roles. We have already been lucky to have seen stars like Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet come together with projects like Dune and well, we have some more suggestions to make in case directors and producers are listening. The multi-talented nature of actors today makes it even more interesting how these fresh pairings could work. In our wishlist of actors who should work together as a pair onscreen, the top one is Zendaya and Harry Styles. The collective talent of these two could promise an absolute blockbuster, not to mention how amazing they would look together. Apart from Zendaya and Harry Styles, here's our list of more such celebrity pairings.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
These two Marvel stars would absolutely complement each other's energies and in case Shang-Chi is looking for an onscreen love interest who is absolute badass like him, we suggest Yelena Belova. If not for the superhero universe, these two actors would otherwise also deem fit to be an interesting onscreen pairing for an amazing script.
Timothee Chalamet and Jung Ho Yeon, the mere thought of these two talents colliding gives us goosebumps. Considering how gifted both these actors are, we bet with a skilled director at hand, this pairing could spell magic onscreen.
While we have loved him as Spider-Man and also been amazed at seeing his acting skills in films like Uncharted, we hope Tom Holland soon plans to take on a light-hearted rom-com instead. It would be nice to see someone like Holland romancing Lana Condor of To All The Boys franchise fame in a young adult romance drama.
Talk about having a fiery pairing of two absolutely badass actors onscreen and yes, someone like Pete Davidson and Emma Mackey comes to mind. Davidson's effortless charm and Mackey's strong screen presence could work for a film that showcases modern-day relationships.
After Tick, Tick... Boom! we are hoping for Andrew Garfield to take on yet another musical and how amazing would it be if he collaborated with West Side Story star Rachel Zegler for one. We can already see a romantic duet being crooned by these two stars that would become an instant hit.
