Zendaya and Harry Styles to Timothee Chalamet & Jung Ho Yeon: 6 fresh pairings we would love to see in movies

Zendaya and Harry Styles

There's no dearth of talent in Hollywood and with projects now being produced not only for theatrical releases but also on streaming platforms. With so many great celebrities working together at the same time, we bet fans have been hoping to see their favourite stars collaborate together on exciting projects. Considering the plethora of content that is produced today, celebrities have the opportunity to work in several genres. It's possible for these young stars to experiment and surprise us by taking up challenging roles. We have already been lucky to have seen stars like Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet come together with projects like Dune and well, we have some more suggestions to make in case directors and producers are listening. The multi-talented nature of actors today makes it even more interesting how these fresh pairings could work. In our wishlist of actors who should work together as a pair onscreen, the top one is Zendaya and Harry Styles. The collective talent of these two could promise an absolute blockbuster, not to mention how amazing they would look together. Apart from Zendaya and Harry Styles, here's our list of more such celebrity pairings.

Photo Credit : Getty Images