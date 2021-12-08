5 reasons why Spider Man: No Way Home star Zendaya is our woman crush today and everyday

1 / 6

Zendaya

Zendaya who’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the epitome of cool today. The multi-talented icon is a phenomenal actress, singer and style star. At just 25 years old, the actress has won numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award. Given that she had started her career off as a child model and backup dancer, the star does have an edge and we love it! Scroll down to see why we love her!

Photo Credit : Getty Images