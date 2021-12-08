5 reasons why Spider Man: No Way Home star Zendaya is our woman crush today and everyday

Zendaya who’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the epitome of cool today. The multi-talented icon is a phenomenal actress, singer and style star. At just 25 years old, the actress has won numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award. Given that she had started her career off as a child model and backup dancer, the star does have an edge and we love it! Scroll down to see why we love her!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Zendaya is consistently thoughtful about social politics
Zendaya uses and aces fashion to tell stories
Zendaya is determined to take control of the conversation surrounding her
Zendaya is strategic and deliberate with the roles she chooses
Zendaya is proud of her African and German heritage and never shies away from talking about it