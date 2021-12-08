5 reasons why Spider Man: No Way Home star Zendaya is our woman crush today and everyday

Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:18 AM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Zendaya

    Zendaya who’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the epitome of cool today. The multi-talented icon is a phenomenal actress, singer and style star. At just 25 years old, the actress has won numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award. Given that she had started her career off as a child model and backup dancer, the star does have an edge and we love it! Scroll down to see why we love her!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Role model

    Zendaya is consistently thoughtful about social politics

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Style star

    Zendaya uses and aces fashion to tell stories

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Social justice

    Zendaya is determined to take control of the conversation surrounding her

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Acting

    Zendaya is strategic and deliberate with the roles she chooses

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Authentic

    Zendaya is proud of her African and German heritage and never shies away from talking about it

    Photo Credit : Getty Images