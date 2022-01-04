5 times Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland & Zendaya were straight up magic on the red carpet

Tom Holland and Zendaya chemistry is nothing short of absolutely bewitching. The duo aren’t just co-stars on one of the biggest films of the year but also dating in real life. Over the past few months, during the promotions of their recently released film Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve thankfully gotten to see a lot more of the private couple on the red carpet. Today, we’re looking back at 5 such awe-worthy moments. Scroll down to see!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya look so in love as they attended Spider-Man: No Way Home's Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021.
This one maybe before they started dating, but the chemistry was always there! Tom and Zandaya are pictured here at 2016 Comic-Con International in San Diego.
Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Spider-Man: Homecoming photocall at the Villamagna Hotel back in 2017, and enjoyed every minute of it!
One of their first promotion looks from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the duo attended SiriusXM's Town Hall while they gushed over each other.
The London events of Spiderman: No Way Home's promotion saw these two in such good spirits! Zendaya and Tom Holland were attending a photocall for the film here.