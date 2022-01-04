5 times Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland & Zendaya were straight up magic on the red carpet

Published on Jan 04, 2022 09:36 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Tom Holland and Zendaya

    Tom Holland and Zendaya

    Tom Holland and Zendaya chemistry is nothing short of absolutely bewitching. The duo aren’t just co-stars on one of the biggest films of the year but also dating in real life. Over the past few months, during the promotions of their recently released film Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve thankfully gotten to see a lot more of the private couple on the red carpet. Today, we’re looking back at 5 such awe-worthy moments. Scroll down to see!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Tom Holland and Zendaya LA Spider Man premiere

    Tom Holland and Zendaya LA Spider Man premiere

    Tom Holland and Zendaya look so in love as they attended Spider-Man: No Way Home's Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Tom and Zendaya at 2016 Comi-Con

    Tom and Zendaya at 2016 Comi-Con

    This one maybe before they started dating, but the chemistry was always there! Tom and Zandaya are pictured here at 2016 Comic-Con International in San Diego.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Zendaya and Tom Holland at Spider-Man photocall

    Zendaya and Tom Holland at Spider-Man photocall

    Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Spider-Man: Homecoming photocall at the Villamagna Hotel back in 2017, and enjoyed every minute of it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Tom Holland and Zendaya in 2021

    Tom Holland and Zendaya in 2021

    One of their first promotion looks from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the duo attended SiriusXM's Town Hall while they gushed over each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Spiderman: No Way Home London promotions

    Spiderman: No Way Home London promotions

    The London events of Spiderman: No Way Home's promotion saw these two in such good spirits! Zendaya and Tom Holland were attending a photocall for the film here.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images