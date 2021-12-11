Tom Holland and Zendaya: A look back at Spider-Man: No Way Home stars best red carpet moments

1 / 6

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship may have just been confirmed in 2021 (see those famous kissing photos), but their friendship goes back to 2016, when they met on the production of Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the two have kept their on-again, off-again relationship private over the years, they have been on several red carpets together as a result of their co-star fame. And it's fair to say they know precisely how to strike a pose together. Whether it's a well-honed posing technique or their fantastic sense of style, there's no denying that the duo rules the red carpet. They most recently demonstrated their fashion sense during the Spider-Man: No Way Home picture call in London. Continue scrolling to find how these two moved from quick friends to much more. Because we're rounding together Zendaya and Tom's finest red carpet ensembles throughout the years, from their first (colour coordinated!) appearance in 2017 to their more recent, super glam looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images