Tom Holland and Zendaya: A look back at Spider-Man: No Way Home stars best red carpet moments

Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:12 AM IST   |  2.4K
   
    Tom Holland and Zendaya

    Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship may have just been confirmed in 2021 (see those famous kissing photos), but their friendship goes back to 2016, when they met on the production of Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the two have kept their on-again, off-again relationship private over the years, they have been on several red carpets together as a result of their co-star fame. And it's fair to say they know precisely how to strike a pose together. Whether it's a well-honed posing technique or their fantastic sense of style, there's no denying that the duo rules the red carpet. They most recently demonstrated their fashion sense during the Spider-Man: No Way Home picture call in London. Continue scrolling to find how these two moved from quick friends to much more. Because we're rounding together Zendaya and Tom's finest red carpet ensembles throughout the years, from their first (colour coordinated!) appearance in 2017 to their more recent, super glam looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    December 5, 2021

    The duo make their first red carpet appearance as a couple for the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    December 10, 2021

    Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    June 26, 2019

    The duo posed for the camera at the world premiere of Spider-Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    June 18, 2017

    The costars were all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    June 14, 2017

    As per US Weekly, Zendaya donned a periwinkle Jonathan Simkhai midi dress for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid photocall, while Holland complemented her in a blue suit jacket

    Photo Credit : Getty Images