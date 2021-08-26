Zendaya: 6 best red carpet moments of the actress that prove her style is timeless

Zendaya has quickly established herself as one of the most well-known young actresses in Hollywood. She is not only an accomplished activist, actor, and musician, but she is also engaged in the cosmetics and fashion industries. If her red-carpet looks have taught us anything, it's that she's not afraid to be herself and put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. The Disney starlet and Emmy winner has had so many amazing fashion moments that we're taking a look back at some of her best looks to date. So lets go back in time and look at all of these pictures of the star in beautiful red-carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Zendaya's transition from Disney darling to bona fide Hollywood star was sealed by her Vivienne Westwood outfit.
Faced with a directive Comme des Garçons motif for the 2017 Met Gala, Zendaya opted for fantastical Dolce & Gabbana couture.
Zendaya's Spider-Man: Homecoming promo tour outfit saw the actress adopt a literal approach to red carpet wearing, but it was this stunning pink Ralph & Russo gown that blew the cobwebs off traditional premiere attire.
Name another person who looks well in armour. Zendaya's Joan of Arc homage, complete with vampy Versace sequins and towering platforms, was a saintly take on the 2018 Met Gala's theme.
Zendaya's dazzling Tommy Hilfiger 2019 Met Gala 2019 look necessitated the use of 20 carbon fiber rods, five battery packs, and 40 meters of LED lighting. It was the epitome of "it takes a village," and it was well worth it.
At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, Zendaya turned the most daring design of the spring/summer 2020 season — Tom Ford's sexy-tough breastplate – looks like a stroll in the park.