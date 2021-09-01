Zendaya Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that prove the Spider-Man: No Way Home star can slay every look with panache

1 / 6

Zendaya's stunning look in a metallic crop top

Zendaya celebrates her birthday on September 1 and as the actress turns 25, we take a look at her fashion evolution and how she became one of the most sought-after celebs when it comes to red carpet appearances. Zendaya has managed to show us with every fashion outing that she can pull off every look in the book. From experimenting with her hairstyles to sporting some of the most gorgeous dresses, Zendaya's style is unique and we bet there's no one else who can pull it off as well as her. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has graced the red carpet for several major events including the likes of Met Gala and award ceremonies and movie premieres. There are several iconic Zendaya looks that will certainly go down in history and on her birthday, we take a look at a few of them. This photo shows Zendaya in one of her most-talked-about looks from the 2020 Critic's Choice Awards. Everything about this look is right, from her cornrow braids to the metallic top and maxi skirt, Zendaya looks beyond incredible in this Tom Ford out. While this one remains a favourite, take a look at more such amazing Zendaya looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images