Zendaya Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that prove the Spider-Man: No Way Home star can slay every look with panache

Zendaya celebrates her birthday on September 1 and as the actress turns 25, we take a look at her fashion evolution and how she became one of the most sought-after celebs when it comes to red carpet appearances. Zendaya has managed to show us with every fashion outing that she can pull off every look in the book. From experimenting with her hairstyles to sporting some of the most gorgeous dresses, Zendaya's style is unique and we bet there's no one else who can pull it off as well as her. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has graced the red carpet for several major events including the likes of Met Gala and award ceremonies and movie premieres. There are several iconic Zendaya looks that will certainly go down in history and on her birthday, we take a look at a few of them. This photo shows Zendaya in one of her most-talked-about looks from the 2020 Critic's Choice Awards. Everything about this look is right, from her cornrow braids to the metallic top and maxi skirt, Zendaya looks beyond incredible in this Tom Ford out. While this one remains a favourite, take a look at more such amazing Zendaya looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo captures Zendaya in her best look as she flashes her dazzling smile while also looking her stylish best. From her hair to her outfit to her gorgeous smile, everything in this picture is on fleek.
At Elle's 2019 Women in Hollywood event, Zendaya turned up wearing one of the coolest outfits that was a perfect combination of skirts and pants. The suited-up look along with flared pants looks stunning on her and we can't see anyone else giving us such boss lady vibes in it.
Zendaya attended the Space Jam 2 premiere in look that was inspired by the Lola Bunny character. In a colourful look that consisted of a color-blocked jacket and matching shorts from Moschino, the actress' perfect hairstyle was further complimented for this look.
Who can forget how Zendaya shocked everyone with her pixie look at the 2015 Grammys? Debuting her new look at the awards, Zendaya truly showed she can pull off every hairstyle.
One of the most underrated Zendaya looks would easily be this one from Variety's Power of Young Hollywood party in 2017 where the actress turned up wearing a retro-style suit with a pink-to-red ombre effect that consisted of sequins.