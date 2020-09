1 / 7

All you need to know about Zendaya

Zendaya is one popular actress in Hollywood. She is currently creating a lot of the buzz for all the right reasons. For the uninitiated, Zendaya won an Emmy for her spectacular performance as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She became the youngest Emmy winner in the Lead Actress Drama category as well as the second Black woman to win in the same category. For the unversed, she joins Viola Davis, who won her Emmy in 2015 for her role as Annalise Keating in "How To Get Away with Murder." In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked all the other incredible women who were nominated in the category. Well, apart from Euphoria, Zendaya previously won hearts with her remarkable performances in "Spider Man" films with Tom Holland and "The Great Showman". She is not only an actor but is also known as an amazing singer. As she continues to impress her fans around the world, here are a few interesting and unknown facts about the beautiful star.

Photo Credit : Getty Images