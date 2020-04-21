/
/
/
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin is a star in her own right. In case you're having a dull day, check out Ziva's adorable photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 21, 2020 10:52 am
1 / 10
Ziva Dhoni's adorable photos
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin is a star in her own right. She is often seen accompanying her mother to watch MS Dhoni's cricket matches. She is her daddy's biggest supporter. Her cute videos with other cricketers also often go viral on social media. Ziva who steals hearts with her cute antics enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, Ziva has her own Instagram account managed by her parents. Ziva already has 1.5 million followers. MS Dhoni and Sakshi keep sharing her awwdorable videos and photos on Instagram making her fans happy. Recently, a video of Dhoni riding a bike within the vicinity of his farmhouse has gone viral on social media. And as seen in the video, Ziva is also enjoying the ride along with Dhoni. The video which has now gone viral was shared by Sakshi Dhoni who called them 'two kids' in a hilarious way. Truly, nothing can beat Ziva's cuteness. In case you're having a dull day, check out Ziva's adorable photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
She's the cutest
This snap of Ziva will melt your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Post school surprises
This photo is just cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
She's stronger than you know
We are totally in awe of this pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Pout Queen
Ziva's pout game is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Little fashionista
What do you have to say about this cute pic?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Swag on point
Ziva is as cool as her daddy.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Like mother, like daughter!
Both mom and daughter's wink game is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Could she be any cuter?
This pic of Ziva playing with a dog is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Dancer Ziva
We are in love with this photo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment