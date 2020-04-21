X
Home
/
Photos
/
Ziva Dhoni
/
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin is a star in her own right. In case you're having a dull day, check out Ziva's adorable photos.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Ziva Dhoni's adorable photos

    Ziva Dhoni's adorable photos

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin is a star in her own right. She is often seen accompanying her mother to watch MS Dhoni's cricket matches. She is her daddy's biggest supporter. Her cute videos with other cricketers also often go viral on social media. Ziva who steals hearts with her cute antics enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, Ziva has her own Instagram account managed by her parents. Ziva already has 1.5 million followers. MS Dhoni and Sakshi keep sharing her awwdorable videos and photos on Instagram making her fans happy. Recently, a video of Dhoni riding a bike within the vicinity of his farmhouse has gone viral on social media. And as seen in the video, Ziva is also enjoying the ride along with Dhoni. The video which has now gone viral was shared by Sakshi Dhoni who called them 'two kids' in a hilarious way. Truly, nothing can beat Ziva's cuteness. In case you're having a dull day, check out Ziva's adorable photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    She's the cutest

    She's the cutest

    This snap of Ziva will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Post school surprises

    Post school surprises

    This photo is just cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    She's stronger than you know

    She's stronger than you know

    We are totally in awe of this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Pout Queen

    Pout Queen

    Ziva's pout game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Little fashionista

    Little fashionista

    What do you have to say about this cute pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Swag on point

    Swag on point

    Ziva is as cool as her daddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Like mother, like daughter!

    Like mother, like daughter!

    Both mom and daughter's wink game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Could she be any cuter?

    Could she be any cuter?

    This pic of Ziva playing with a dog is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Dancer Ziva

    Dancer Ziva

    We are in love with this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

10 Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor that are an absolute treat for her fans
10 Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor that are an absolute treat for her fans
7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet
7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet
7 Childhood photos of besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are beyond adorable
7 Childhood photos of besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are beyond adorable
Navya Naveli Nanda\'s UNSEEN photos with her girl gang will make you wish to be her friend; Check it out
Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN photos with her girl gang will make you wish to be her friend; Check it out
Here\'s Aryan Khan having a blast with his best friends in these UNSEEN photos
Here's Aryan Khan having a blast with his best friends in these UNSEEN photos
Shanaya Kapoor\'s UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor's UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement