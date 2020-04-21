MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's THESE adorable photos will brighten up your day

1 / 10

Ziva Dhoni's adorable photos

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the popular kids in the world of Indian cricket. The little munchkin is a star in her own right. She is often seen accompanying her mother to watch MS Dhoni's cricket matches. She is her daddy's biggest supporter. Her cute videos with other cricketers also often go viral on social media. Ziva who steals hearts with her cute antics enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, Ziva has her own Instagram account managed by her parents. Ziva already has 1.5 million followers. MS Dhoni and Sakshi keep sharing her awwdorable videos and photos on Instagram making her fans happy. Recently, a video of Dhoni riding a bike within the vicinity of his farmhouse has gone viral on social media. And as seen in the video, Ziva is also enjoying the ride along with Dhoni. The video which has now gone viral was shared by Sakshi Dhoni who called them 'two kids' in a hilarious way. Truly, nothing can beat Ziva's cuteness. In case you're having a dull day, check out Ziva's adorable photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram