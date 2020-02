1 / 7

Ziva Dhoni Birthday special: Dhoni and his daughter blessed our feed with THESE cute photos, Check them out

One of Internet's favourite celebrity kid turns 5 today and as we speak our dearest Ziva Dhoni, who is the daughter of former Indian Cricket captain MS Dhoni is all set to celebrate her birthday with her parents and friends. The adorable celeb kid pictures with other celebrities go viral within moments on the internet. The sweet little girl of MS Dhoni is just five now but she still manages to make headlines with her cuteness. The internet's favourite are the ones where MS Dhoni is seen posing with his cute daughter and today on her birthday, check out these amazing pictures of the celeb kid with her father.

Photo Credit : Instagram