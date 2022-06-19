Zoe Saldana Birthday: A look at the Avatar star's best red carpet moments with husband Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana began her acting career after appearing in two episodes of Law and Order. The actress later appeared in Center Stage where she played a ballet dancer. She later also starred in Britney Spears' film Crossroads which released in 2001. Saldana later became a popular face in the sci-fi genre of films and particularly received acclaim for her work in films such as Star Trek and also her role as Neytiri in Avatar. Zoe also earned a massive fan base for herself after starring as Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Among her recent successful hits also includes Netflix's The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some of her best red carpet moments with her husband Marco Perego. The couple who have been married since 2013 met each other on a flight to New York. The duo also share three kids, twins born in November 2014 and also their third son born in February 2017. This photo adorably captures Saldana's sweet red carpet moment with Perego. Check out more adorable snaps of the couple below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo of Zoe and Marco adorably captures their bond. The duo attended the premiere of the short film, The Legend of the Red Hand and looked smitten in love as they posed for a romantic click at the event.
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego couldn't take their eyes off each other as they walked the red carpet together for the Baby2Baby gala in 2017. This photo of the duo gazing into each other's eyes with love is beyond adorable.
As Zoe Saldana received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, she was supported by her family including her husband Marco Perego and their kids at the event. This sweet photo of the couple makes for a cute family click.
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego flaunted their adorable romance on the 2016 red carpet at Met Gala and this photo of the duo captures their sizzling chemistry perfectly well.
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego shared a romantic kiss during their red carpet appearance at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards. The duo surely gave couple goals as they brought their adorable romance to the red carpet.
