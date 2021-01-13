Hey, Bollywood buffs! Pinkvilla News Brief is back once again with the hottest news scoops of the day. Since yesterday, a lot has happened in Btown and we've got the latest about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too. The new parents apparently have sent a note to the paparazzi requesting them for privacy and not carrying their child's photo on social media. Further, Deepika Padukone recently shared a video asking fans about their comfort food while revealing her own favourite dish. We'll also share the latest about a note that late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared on social media. That and a lot more, coming right up for you today. So, sit back and listen to Pinkvilla News Brief!