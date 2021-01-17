Hello, Bollywood buffs! As this day comes to an end, we are back with a brand new episode of Pinkvilla News Brief. It was an eventful Sunday in showbiz as there were a series of happy events. While Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey got a Diwali release date, superstar Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. That's not all, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared with millions of her fans and followers a glimpse of her new home. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar celebrated his 76th birthday today and social media was full of wishes for the poet and lyricist. All this and much more is coming right up on the podcast, so tune in and listen to Pinkvilla News Brief!