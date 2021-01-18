  1. Home
  2. Podcasts
  3. News Brief

News Brief

Season 01 | Episode

Hello, Bollywood buffs! As this day comes to an end, we are back with a brand new episode of Pinkvilla News Brief, bringing you the latest scoop from Bollywood. The latest news comes from Kangana Ranaut who has shared her look from Dhaakad along with the release date of the movie. On the other hand, following the controversy surrounding Tandav, security has been beefed up outside Saif Ali Khan’s house. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s first collaboration has been titled as Liger and the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie. Aari Arjuna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Harman Baweja to tie the knot in March this year. This and much more. So, sit back and tune in to all the latest and hottest scoops.

Written By | Mumbai |
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

All Episodes

Episode 171: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey gets Diwali release, Akshay Kumar ...

News Brief | S01 E171

Jan 17 2021, 17:38

Podcasts

Kamal Jain on Manikarnika Returns row; Salman’s Antim shoot amid COV...

News Brief | S01 E170

Jan 16 2021, 19:10

Podcasts

Bollywood marks Army Day, Kangana Ranaut accused of fraud & Alia Bhatt...

News Brief | S01 E169

Jan 15 2021, 19:38

Podcasts

Varun Dhawan & Natasha's wedding date, Kangana Ranaut announces Manika...

News Brief | S01 E168

Jan 14 2021, 18:25

Podcasts

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's privacy request, Deepika Padukone's com...

News Brief | S01 E167

Jan 13 2021, 19:03

Podcasts

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome a baby girl; Priyanka Chopra quip...

News Brief | S01 E166

Jan 12 2021, 20:29

Podcasts

Janhvi Kapoor announces next film Good Luck Jerry; Vicky Kaushal unvei...

News Brief | S01 E165

Jan 11 2021, 19:29

Podcasts

Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone announce Fighter, Varun Dhawan on we...

News Brief | S01 E164

Jan 10 2021, 20:02

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut heads to Bhopal for Dhaakad shoot; Saif Ali Khan to sho...

News Brief | S01 E163

Jan 9 2021, 20:33

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut alleges being physically tortured; Priyanka Chopra gets...

News Brief | S01 E162

Jan 8 2021, 19:07

Podcasts

Babil remembers Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary; Anushka Sharma calls...

News Brief | S01 E161

Jan 7 2021, 17:54

Podcasts

Ranbir and Alia join Ranveer Singh for Deepika Padukone's birthday bas...

News Brief | S01 E160

Jan 6 2021, 19:27

Podcasts

Katrina & Alia send birthday messages to Deepika Padukone; Janhvi Kapo...

News Brief | S01 E159

Jan 5 2021, 19:12

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty appears at NCB office; Saif Ali Khan's Tandav's trail...

News Brief | S01 E158

Jan 4 2021, 22:07

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty house hunts, Kareena sets up her dream home & Kangana...

News Brief | S01 E157

Jan 3 2021, 19:35

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut denies joining flats, Ranbir, Alia, Deepika, Ranveer re...

News Brief | S01 E156

Jan 2 2021, 18:02

Podcasts

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal first look, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam official p...

News Brief | S01 E155

Jan 1 2021, 22:13

Podcasts

Anushka Sharma on raising her child with Virat Kohli, Aanand L Rai tes...

News Brief | S01 E154

Dec 31 2020, 19:27

Podcasts

Ranbir & Alia's engagement rumours, Kiara joins Sidharth for Maldives ...

News Brief | S01 E153

Dec 30 2020, 19:48

Podcasts

Rajinikanth cancels political debut, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, Deepika NY...

News Brief | S01 E152

Dec 29 2020, 21:51

Podcasts

Salman's birthday bash, Coolie No. 1's disappointing IMDb ratings & Ma...

News Brief | S01 E151

Dec 28 2020, 21:01

Podcasts

Episode 150: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake at Panvel farmhouse, Arjun...

News Brief | S01 E150

Dec 27 2020, 17:42

Podcasts

Rajinikanth’s health stable, Alia enjoys Xmas dinner with Ranbir’s...

News Brief | S01 E149

Dec 26 2020, 20:23

Podcasts

Rajinikanth hospitalised, Gauahar Khan ties knot with beau Zaid Darbar...

News Brief | S01 E148

Dec 25 2020, 19:43

Podcasts

Ranbir Kapoor on marriage & Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia Bhatt’s Ga...

News Brief | S01 E147

Dec 24 2020, 21:01

Podcasts

Sidharth Malhotra announces Mission Majnu, Navya & Khushi go public on...

News Brief | S01 E146

Dec 23 2020, 19:02

Podcasts

Rakul Preet Singh is COVID 19 positive, Sussanne Khan & others arreste...

News Brief | S01 E145

Dec 22 2020, 19:07

Podcasts

Salman Khan's Antim teaser, Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re quirky look at T...

News Brief | S01 E144

Dec 21 2020, 20:04

Podcasts

Episode 143: Kareena shares sweet video for Taimur on 4th birthday, Su...

News Brief | S01 E143

Dec 20 2020, 20:30

Podcasts

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID 19, Kangana Ranaut attacks Diljit...

News Brief | S01 E142

Dec 19 2020, 18:37

Podcasts

Karan Johar summoned by the NCB in drugs probe; Dhanush to star in Rya...

News Brief | S01 E141

Dec 18 2020, 18:57

Podcasts

Varun Dhawan RECALLS Natasha Dalal rejecting him thrice; Diljit Dosanj...

News Brief | S01 E140

Dec 17 2020, 18:48

Podcasts

Saif Ali Khan lands in legal trouble; Salman Khan's birthday plans and...

News Brief | S01 E139

Dec 16 2020, 18:24

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan at loggerheads once more, NCB summons A...

News Brief | S01 E138

Dec 15 2020, 19:01

Podcasts

Shekhar demands closure in SSR case, R Madhavan denies doing Ratan Tat...

News Brief | S01 E137

Dec 14 2020, 21:00

Podcasts

Episode 136: Anushka, Virat achieve new milestones; Deepika Padukone &...

News Brief | S01 E136

Dec 13 2020, 18:53

Podcasts

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan new release date, Remo D’Souza suffers a hear...

News Brief | S01 E135

Dec 12 2020, 19:08

Podcasts

Episode 134: From Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary to Kangan...

News Brief | S01 E134

Dec 11 2020, 18:37

Podcasts

Salman’s Antim first look, Neetu Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19,...

News Brief | S01 E133

Dec 10 2020, 19:54

Podcasts

Drug trafficking charges not applicable on Showik, Bhumi on Durgamati ...

News Brief | S01 E132

Dec 9 2020, 19:53

Podcasts

Kangana’s jibe at farmers' protest, Kriti Sanon reportedly tests COV...

News Brief | S01 E131

Dec 8 2020, 19:05

Podcasts

Priyanka Chopra rallies for farmers' protest, Varun Dhawan confirms CO...

News Brief | S01 E130

Dec 7 2020, 19:54

Podcasts

Adipurush star Saif Ali Khan withdraws controversial Raavan statement,...

News Brief | S01 E129

Dec 6 2020, 20:24

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot halted, ...

News Brief | S01 E128

Dec 5 2020, 19:34

Podcasts

Episode 127: Aditya Roy Kapur's OM: The Battle Within look unveiled, A...

News Brief | S01 E127

Dec 4 2020, 18:55

Podcasts

Rajinikanth announces his political entry, Kangana vs Dijit Twitter wa...

News Brief | S01 E126

Dec 3 2020, 19:58

Podcasts

Showik gets bail, Sunny Deol tests COVID 19 positive, Legal notice for...

News Brief | S01 E125

Dec 2 2020, 19:28

Podcasts

Abhishek on his Bob Biswas' leaked look, pregnant Anushka uses Virat t...

News Brief | S01 E124

Dec 1 2020, 18:22

Podcasts

Dharmendra announces Apne 2, Siddharth shares SSR’s lesser known sid...

News Brief | S01 E123

Nov 30 2020, 18:30

Podcasts

Episode 122: Alia Bhatt turns Ranbir Kapoor's new neighbour, Kangana R...

News Brief | S01 E122

Nov 29 2020, 17:51

Podcasts

Coolie No 1 trailer, Anushka Sharma’s post pregnancy shoot plans, Ra...

News Brief | S01 E121

Nov 28 2020, 18:59

Podcasts

HC deems BMC's Kangana Ranaut's office demolition as 'malafide intent'...

News Brief | S01 E120

Nov 27 2020, 19:40

Podcasts

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra pay tribute to Diego Maradona; Jall...

News Brief | S01 E119

Nov 26 2020, 20:28

Podcasts

Ira Khan finds love in Aamir's fitness coach; NCB denies illegally det...

News Brief | S01 E118

Nov 25 2020, 19:29

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens emotional note; HC to hear Kangana ...

News Brief | S01 E117

Nov 24 2020, 19:31

Podcasts

Bharti Singh under 14 day judicial custody, Kartik Aaryan birthday & K...

News Brief | S01 E116

Nov 22 2020, 19:10

Podcasts

Episode 116: Bharti Singh & Haarsh granted bail, Deepika and Kartik's ...

News Brief | S01 E115

Nov 23 2020, 20:33

Podcasts

NCB summons Bharti; Salman starrer Radhe's makers deny an OTT release,...

News Brief | S01 E114

Nov 21 2020, 19:30

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut begins training for Dhaakad, SSR’s last offered movie...

News Brief | S01 E113

Nov 20 2020, 19:21

Podcasts

Salman Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Kangana to join Thalaivi’s ...

News Brief | S01 E112

Nov 19 2020, 20:19

Podcasts

Kangana summoned to appear before Mumbai police, Kiara’s Jug Jugg Je...

News Brief | S01 E111

Nov 18 2020, 19:24

Podcasts

Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Saif Ali Kha...

News Brief | S01 E110

Nov 17 2020, 20:07

Podcasts

Kangana celebrates Bhai Dooj, Aditya announces his next project, Aamir...

News Brief | S01 E109

Nov 16 2020, 19:45

Podcasts

Episode 108: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away, Priyanka...

News Brief | S01 E108

Nov 15 2020, 19:30

Podcasts

Akshay Kumar unveils Ram Setu poster on Diwali, DeepVeer's 2nd anniver...

News Brief | S01 E107

Nov 14 2020, 20:33

Podcasts

Asif Basra passes away, Arjun Rampal quizzed by NCB again, Deepika Pad...

News Brief | S01 E106

Nov 13 2020, 20:15

Podcasts

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Taimur’s Dharamshala Diwali plan, Kangana...

News Brief | S01 E105

Nov 12 2020, 19:34

Podcasts

Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Salman to kick off their films in Nov, NCB t...

News Brief | S01 E104

Nov 11 2020, 19:25

Podcasts

Akshay Kumar signs whacky comedy as his 2021's 4th film, Kangana Ranau...

News Brief | S01 E103

Nov 10 2020, 17:51

Podcasts

Arjun Rampal's house raided by NCB, Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan'...

News Brief | S01 E102

Nov 9 2020, 18:39

Podcasts

Bollywood celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Deepika's ex manage...

News Brief | S01 E101

Nov 8 2020, 19:21

Podcasts

Showik files fresh bail application, FIR against Milind Soman, Ajay De...

News Brief | S01 E100

Nov 7 2020, 18:45

Podcasts

Salman Khan reportedly to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan; Priyanka Chopr...

News Brief | S01 E99

Nov 6 2020, 19:21

Podcasts

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth; Virat Kohli gives Anushka Sha...

News Brief | S01 E98

Nov 5 2020, 19:18

Podcasts

Rhea's lawyer REVEALS why she left Sushant's house on June 8; Deepika ...

News Brief | S01 E97

Nov 4 2020, 18:57

Podcasts

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli; Aamir Khan's daughter I...

News Brief | S01 E96

Nov 3 2020, 17:56

Podcasts

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, Bachchans cancel Diwali party, Bihar CM comme...

News Brief | S01 E95

Nov 2 2020, 20:57

Podcasts

Episode 94: Bollywood pays tribute to Sean Connery, Aishwarya Rai Bach...

News Brief | S01 E94

Nov 1 2020, 19:24

Podcasts

Kangana’s Tejas workshops wrapped, Bhoot Police team heads to Dalhou...

News Brief | S01 E93

Oct 31 2020, 17:04

Podcasts

Mumbai court asks police to initiate inquiry against Kangana, Rangoli;...

News Brief | S01 E92

Oct 30 2020, 19:22

Podcasts

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger trailer released; Aks...

News Brief | S01 E91

Oct 29 2020, 19:14

Podcasts

NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager; Kangana Ranaut targets Karan J...

News Brief | S01 E90

Oct 28 2020, 18:57

Podcasts

NCB gives Karan Johar's 2019 party video a clean chit; Aditya Roy Kapu...

News Brief | S01 E89

Oct 27 2020, 19:01

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut & Maha CM lock horns again on Dussehra, Ranbir joins Al...

News Brief | S01 E88

Oct 26 2020, 17:43

Podcasts

Kangana’s jibe at Sanjay Raut, Hrithik buys new properties, Akshay o...

News Brief | S01 E87

Oct 25 2020, 19:51

Podcasts

Saif’s reaction to Kareena’s pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Luv...

News Brief | S01 E86

Oct 24 2020, 17:18

Podcasts

Episode 85: Criminal complaint against Kangana, Malaika Arora celebrat...

News Brief | S01 E85

Oct 23 2020, 18:52

Podcasts

Episode 84: Kangana summoned by Mumbai Police, Parineeti turns 32 & Hr...

News Brief | S01 E84

Oct 22 2020, 19:23

Podcasts

Episode 83: Sanjay Dutt beats cancer, Kangana Ranaut gets rape threats...

News Brief | S01 E83

Oct 21 2020, 19:19

Podcasts

Episode 82: From Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & cast celebrating 25 years of ...

News Brief | S01 E82

Oct 20 2020, 18:19

Podcasts

Episode 81: Ranveer Singh set for a double role in Rohit Shetty's next...

News Brief | S01 E81

Oct 19 2020, 17:47

Podcasts

Episode 80: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani groove in Burjkhalifa song, Ka...

News Brief | S01 E80

Oct 18 2020, 19:04

Podcasts

Kangana accused of dividing communities, Mithun’s son accused of rap...

News Brief | S01 E79

Oct 17 2020, 17:54

Podcasts

CBI squashes rumours of closing Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Saif & Ka...

News Brief | S01 E78

Oct 16 2020, 19:42

Podcasts

Kareena wraps Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, CBI finds no foul play in SSR'...

News Brief | S01 E77

Oct 15 2020, 18:54

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts; ...

News Brief | S01 E76

Oct 14 2020, 17:44

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; Shahid Kapo...

News Brief | S01 E75

Oct 13 2020, 18:00

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s plan for legal action against people defaming her...

News Brief | S01 E74

Oct 12 2020, 19:16

Podcasts

Episode 73: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 78th birthday, Ira Khan says s...

News Brief | S01 E73

Oct 11 2020, 18:53

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's family wasn't aware of his finances; Kangana Ra...

News Brief | S01 E72

Oct 10 2020, 20:01

Podcasts

Laxmmi Bomb trailer drops, celebs mourn Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Rhea...

News Brief | S01 E71

Oct 9 2020, 17:20

Podcasts

Salman Khan supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan campaign against COVID-19, ...

News Brief | S01 E70

Oct 8 2020, 19:04

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Deepika Padukone to resume shoot in Goa, C...

News Brief | S01 E69

Oct 7 2020, 17:37

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik’s judicial custody extended, Alia Bhatt sho...

News Brief | S01 E68

Oct 6 2020, 17:30

Podcasts

Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom teaser, Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition...

News Brief | S01 E67

Oct 5 2020, 19:18

Podcasts

Akshay Kumar on Sushant's death, Mumbai Police on AIIMS report & Taman...

News Brief | S01 E66

Oct 4 2020, 18:55

Podcasts

AIIMS clarifies Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't murdered; Kshitij Ravi Pra...

News Brief | S01 E65

Oct 3 2020, 18:05

Podcasts

Episode 64: Karan Johar's party video likely to be re-examined, Anurag...

News Brief | S01 E64

Oct 2 2020, 17:46

Podcasts

CBI to likely add murder charge in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, NCB ...

News Brief | S01 E63

Oct 1 2020, 18:25

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty's bail order verdict reserved, SRK's daughter Suhana ...

News Brief | S01 E62

Sep 30 2020, 18:25

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report submitted by AIIMS, NCB forge...

News Brief | S01 E61

Sep 29 2020, 18:25

Podcasts

Deepika Padukone, Sara’s payments under NCB scanner, Kshitij claims ...

News Brief | S01 E60

Sep 28 2020, 17:58

Podcasts

Episode 59: NCB seizes Deepika, Sara & others' phones, Karan Johar's p...

News Brief | S01 E59

Sep 27 2020, 17:33

Podcasts

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan grilled by NCB, Karan...

News Brief | S01 E58

Sep 26 2020, 19:45

Podcasts

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away; Anushka Sharma lashes out at Sunil Ga...

News Brief | S01 E57

Sep 25 2020, 19:23

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing postponed; Deepika Padukone, Sara...

News Brief | S01 E56

Sep 24 2020, 18:14

Podcasts

Ayushmann Khurrana finds a spot in Time 100, Jaya Saha claims arrangin...

News Brief | S01 E55

Sep 23 2020, 18:33

Podcasts

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB, Rhea & Showik’s custody exte...

News Brief | S01 E54

Sep 22 2020, 19:14

Podcasts

Sara, Rakul to be summoned by NCB, Payal to file FIR against Anurag, S...

News Brief | S01 E53

Sep 21 2020, 19:06

Podcasts

Rhea admits to consuming drugs, Anurag Kashyap accused in sexual misco...

News Brief | S01 E52

Sep 20 2020, 19:56

Podcasts

EPISODE 51: Sushant, Kriti reportedly dated, late actor's unseen video...

News Brief | S01 E51

Sep 19 2020, 18:27

Podcasts

Karan Johar’s party under NCB scanner, Sushant's handwritten notes, ...

News Brief | S01 E50

Sep 18 2020, 19:08

Podcasts

Kangana calls Urmila Matondkar porn star, Rakul Preet appeals to Delhi...

News Brief | S01 E49

Sep 17 2020, 18:30

Podcasts

Security increased outside Bachchan residence, SSR's sister to be call...

News Brief | S01 E48

Sep 16 2020, 18:08

Podcasts

Jaya Bachchan slams actors vilifying Bollywood, Kangana's notice to BM...

News Brief | S01 E47

Sep 15 2020, 18:16

Podcasts

NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai, Ayushmann c...

News Brief | S01 E46

Sep 14 2020, 19:28

Podcasts

NCB denies preparing 'Bollywood list'; Sanjay Raut calls out Akshay Ku...

News Brief | S01 E45

Sep 15 2020, 18:50

Podcasts

Rhea’s confession about Sara & Rakul, Aftab Shivdasani tests COVID 1...

News Brief | S01 E44

Sep 12 2020, 19:09

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail denied, Alia & Ranbir to resume Brahmastra w...

News Brief | S01 E43

Sep 11 2020, 19:14

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea verdict, Shibani Dandekar slams Ankita ...

News Brief | S01 E42

Sep 10 2020, 20:45

Podcasts

Kangana Ranaut’s office partially demolished by BMC to Rhea Chakrabo...

News Brief | S01 E41

Sep 9 2020, 18:59

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty taken into NCB custody in Sushant’s case, Sandip Ss...

News Brief | S01 E40

Sep 8 2020, 18:18

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, Sandip Ssingh quashes Sushant’s suicide...

News Brief | S01 E39

Sep 7 2020, 16:38

Podcasts

NCB grills Rhea Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant sent to custody & Arjun Kap...

News Brief | S01 E38

Sep 6 2020, 19:08

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, Showik sent into custody after arres...

News Brief | S01 E37

Sep 5 2020, 18:56

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Samuel Miranda questioned by NCB; Kangana ...

News Brief | S01 E36

Sep 4 2020, 19:03

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer holds press conference; Saif Ali ...

News Brief | S01 E35

Sep 3 2020, 19:01

Podcasts

Vidya Balan and Shibani Dandekar back Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana Rana...

News Brief | S01 E34

Sep 3 2020, 19:06

Podcasts

CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty's parents, Bollywood mourns Pranab Mukherj...

News Brief | S01 E33

Sep 1 2020, 19:46

Podcasts

CBI dissatisfied with Rhea Chakraborty’s replies in Sushant’s case...

News Brief | S01 E32

Aug 31 2020, 18:30

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty grilled by CBI again, Sushant's sister summoned, Kang...

News Brief | S01 E31

Aug 30 2020, 20:49

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty gets Mumbai Police security to Sara Ali Khan, Sushant...

News Brief | S01 E30

Aug 29 2020, 20:46

Podcasts

CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's explosi...

News Brief | S01 E29

Aug 28 2020, 18:08

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence on drugs angle in Sushant's death prob...

News Brief | S01 E28

Aug 27 2020, 19:03

Podcasts

NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Alia Bhatt and R...

News Brief | S01 E27

Aug 26 2020, 19:48

Podcasts

Sandip Ssingh made no calls to Sushant in last 10 months, Kareena's bi...

News Brief | S01 E26

Aug 25 2020, 17:25

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty's family grilled by CBI to Priyanka Chopra NOT replac...

News Brief | S01 E25

Aug 24 2020, 18:54

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's latest CBI case updates to Soni Razdan, Pooja B...

News Brief | S01 E24

Aug 23 2020, 19:28

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer slamming Kangana Ranaut to Bollyw...

News Brief | S01 E23

Aug 22 2020, 18:47

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chats with Mahesh Bhatt, CBI taking over...

News Brief | S01 E22

Aug 21 2020, 20:30

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s alleged break up to Kangana Ra...

News Brief | S01 E21

Aug 20 2020, 19:11

Podcasts

Supreme Court transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI to Rhe...

News Brief | S01 E20

Aug 19 2020, 18:30

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer’s claims in Sushant’s case to Team Kan...

News Brief | S01 E19

Aug 18 2020, 19:56

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea meeting spiritual healer to director Nishi...

News Brief | S01 E18

Aug 17 2020, 19:56

Podcasts

B Town on MS Dhoni's retirement, Sushant Singh Rajput case updates and...

News Brief | S01 E17

Aug 16 2020, 19:53

Podcasts

Karan Johar’s social media return to Rhea's claims of Sushant Singh ...

News Brief | S01 E16

Aug 15 2020, 19:50

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer interrogated by ED; Kriti Sanon, Kangan...

News Brief | S01 E15

Aug 14 2020, 19:44

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput's personal diary details; Kareena Kapoor Khan's d...

News Brief | S01 E14

Aug 13 2020, 19:42

Podcasts

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer; Kareena Kapoor Khan an...

News Brief | S01 E13

Aug 12 2020, 20:04

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty’s plea’s SC hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput case ...

News Brief | S01 E12

Aug 11 2020, 19:07

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty interrogated by ED for 2nd time; Kangana Ranaut's tea...

News Brief | S01 E11

Aug 10 2020, 19:40

Podcasts

Episode 10: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by ED again, Sanjay Dutt hospita...

News Brief | S01 E10

Aug 9 2020, 19:35

Podcasts

ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty, Shah Rukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor shar...

News Brief | S01 E09

Aug 8 2020, 18:35

Podcasts

CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary...

News Brief | S01 E08

Aug 7 2020, 18:15

Podcasts

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by ED, Disha Salian autopsy delayed to Sadak...

News Brief | S01 E07

Aug 6 2020, 18:17

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case transferred to CBI to Rhea's denied inte...

News Brief | S01 E06

Aug 5 2020, 19:00

Podcasts

Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput...

News Brief | S01 E05

Aug 4 2020, 20:02

Podcasts

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID 19 negative, Rhea leaves house to Sushant...

News Brief | S01 E04

Aug 3 2020, 19:19

Podcasts

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, Gunshots near Kanga...

News Brief | S01 E03

Aug 2 2020, 19:42

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput sis plea to PM, Rhea Chakraborty video, Janhvi Ka...

News Brief | S01 E02

Aug 1 2020, 18:59

Podcasts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to Hardik ...

News Brief | S01 E01

Jul 31 2020, 19:46

Podcasts