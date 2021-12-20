10 Of The Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2022!

1- Brahmastra

This upcoming superhero film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. On September 9th, the first installment of the planned trilogy will be released.





2-Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria appear in this upcoming romantic action film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. This film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to be released on April 29th.





3-Adipurush

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, this upcoming mythological adventure movie features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, this movie will release on August 11th.





4-Radhe Shyam

This next-period sci-fi romantic film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the key roles. The film is set to hit theatres on January 14th, 2019.





5-Beast

Nelson Dilipkumar directs this black humor action thriller starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, and Sathish Krishnan also appear as supporting characters in the film.





6-Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in this upcoming historical crime drama loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be released in theatres globally on February 18th.





7-KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel directs this period drama action film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film, which stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles, is set to hit theatres on April 14th.





8-RRR

This forthcoming period action film, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, will be released on January 7th.





9-Laal Singh Chaddha

This upcoming comedy-drama, based on the 1994 film Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the titular characters. The film will now be released on April 14th, following repeated delays due to the epidemic.





10-Dhaakad

This upcoming action thriller, directed by Razneesh Ghai, stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta in the key roles. The film will be released on April 8th.





Are you excited for these upcoming releases?