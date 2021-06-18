10 Perfume Hacks That'll Make You Smell Gorgeous All Day!

TBH, there’s nothing that matches a spritz of our fave perfume. It is the ultimate finishing touch that elevates our mood and style. However no matter how dreamy or long lasting the scent is but if it disappears the moment you put it on you might be spraying it the wrong way all this time. Yes, the application technique can make or break the staying power of your perfume. So if you want to savor every precious drop of your expensive fragrance, keep scrolling for hacks to smell like a dream 24/7.

1. Use vaseline on your pulse points as it really helps the scent to last long. This is one of the easiest ways to keep the fragrance intact from a.m. to p.m.

2. Avoid rubbing your wrists. When we rub our wrists together, it creates friction which in turn fades the top notes of the perfume and so it won’t last as long as we’d like.

3. Don't store your perfumes in the bathroom. Humidity and dampness will break down the perfume and weaken the fragrance, so keep it in your bedroom instead.

4. Moisturize well with an unscented lotion before you spritz as oily skin will retain the fragrance for longer.

5. Don't shake your perfume bottle. It is designed to stand still. Shaking the bottle will only let air in and reduce its quality.

6. Spray your hairbrush. The alcohol in perfume can dry out your hair, so don’t apply it directly. Instead, lightly spray your hairbrush with it or purchase a hair perfume that is specifically designed to take care of your locks.

7. Carry around some cotton buds swabbed with your fragrance for touch-ups throughout the day.

8. Spray on top of your ears as the top of your ears is a bit oilier than behind your earlobes. Oilier skin holds and retains the perfume for longer. Other than that, you can apply it on your pulse points including your wrists, inside your elbows, on your neck, behind your knees, and below your midriff.

9. Apply by spritzing and not misting. If you are the kind who sprays a bunch of fragrance in the air and walks through it, don't! You’ll only end up wasting a lot of the product. Instead, directly spritz onto bare skin.

10. Spritz it at the right time. To make the most of your scent, apply it right after taking a shower as damp skin helps lock in the scent but avoid getting dressed immediately as it will rub off. So wait for it to dry out first and then get dressed. I love these hacks as they are super simple and barely take a few seconds to execute before I head out.

Do you know any other tips or hacks that will help keep your perfume on for longer? Let me know in the comments below!