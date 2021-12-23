10 years have passed since Don cruised back on-screen!

Farhan Akhtar who is known as one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. He has made some very interesting movies so far, well one of his most famous movie was Don and Don 2. Ten years back Farhan Akhtar did a remake of the old movie Don in which he casted none other than Shah Rukh Khan! On his Instagram account he put up a video where he quoted that nobody could do the role of Don better than Shah Rukh Khan. In caption he wrote, "10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him. Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what’s to follow. To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set… To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in.. To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed… To a dedicated and detailed post production crew… To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes.. To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task … My deepest gratitude. Thank you.

