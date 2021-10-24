100 crore in just 3 days: Here's how Sooryavanshi managed to reach the magical number

Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi backed by Rohit Shetty productions released this Diwali in the theatres and exceeding everybody's expectations the film has performed amazingly well at the box office. With a massive collection of over Rs 100 crores worldwide in just 3 days of its release Sooryavanshi has already become one of Akshay Kumar's most successful films till date.

Now experts believe that more than the content of the film it was the marketing that worked wonders in its favour. The entire team, be it Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif or Akshay Kumar himself left no stone unturned to spread the word about the release of the film. Add to that the timing, a Diwali release which is probably the most profitable time of the year to get your film released. The production team as well worked tirelessly and managed to capture a wide international release across 1300 screens in 66 countries. In India, the film got released in over 4000 screens which is a record in itself in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film has already done a business of over Rs 100 crores worldwide and is not showing any signs to slowing down. Have you seen it yet? What do you think has made Sooryavanshi, arguably the most successful film in the recent past?