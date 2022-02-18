11 members of LOONA diagnosed with COVID-19

11 members of the girl group LOONA were tested positive for COVID-19. On February 18, the agency Blockberry Creative announced that Haseul, Yeojin, and Vivi have tested positive, hence will not be able to participate in the first episode of Queendom 2. Earlier today (March 1), the company announced that more members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye. This makes Hyunjin the only member to get tested negative. The company continued, "Except for Hyunjin and Yves, all members have received their booster shot. Meanwhile, other 2 members have received 2 doses of vaccine."





LOONA has suspended all schedules and is taking necessary measures and stability according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. The company has ensured to do the best for the speedy recovery of LOONA members, considering the artist's health and safety as their top priority.





Wishing them a speedy recovery!