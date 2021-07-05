12th Man: Mohanlal teaming up with Jeethu Joseph for yet another film; are you excited?

South superstar Mohanlal has worked with Jeethu Joseph in the 'Drishyam' franchise, and we all know how that turned out. It's one of the best thrillers we have watched till now. If you haven't watched the South Indian version, watch Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. But this time, Jeethu and Mohanlal are working on their 4th project, 12th Man.





Mohanlal was already working with Jeethu on their 3rd project, Ram, when he announced yet another film with him. According to media reports, it is a mystery thriller.





Mohanlal took to his Twitter account to share the news and captioned as, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine."





Are you excited to watch this actor-director duo's magic?