14 Phere trailer out now; what do you think?

An interesting and quirky rom-com, 14 Phere starring Vikrant Masser and Kriti Khabardana, will be releasing on July 23 on Zee5.

The trailer of 14 Phere has been released, and it made me quite excited. I think there's nothing new in the storyline, the same old love story, where the father of the heroine will not accept the marriage, and the hero will go as far as he can to win back his love. But the presentation and the acting performances can make a huge difference. I am waiting to watch Vikrant Massey in a different character once again.

Watch the trailer here. What are your thoughts?