14 Years of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's debut; Who Is Today's Bigger Star?

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made their debuts in the Hindi cinema industry on the same day. One was based on the tale White Nights, while the other was an attempt by Farah Khan to fit Manmohan Desai's style of filmmaking into her own image of 1970s throwback Bollywood. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made their Bollywood debut 14 years ago today.





Om Shanti Om was the biggest blockbuster of that year, and Deepika Padukone became an instant sensation because of Shah Rukh Khan's unbeatable charm and the irreverent wit laced throughout the storey. People were left blued by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tripartite drama. Despite the beautiful frames on exhibit and the passion in the plot, Saawariya fails to capture the magic of his previous and subsequent films.





Both actors have had their fair share of hits and disasters, and have collaborated on a few projects.





If they work together again today, the actress truly deserves to be compensated equally to the Barfi actor. But who has had more success? No one can fathom that, but Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's star power is undeniable.