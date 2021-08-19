15 years of Kabhi Alvida na Kehna and I still can't get over 'Mitwaaaaaaaaa'

Can you believe it's been 15 years to this iconic song and an outstanding film. The movie although didn't do much well at the box office but if you watch it now, you'll find it to be really ahead of it's time, in fact much more relatable now.

As Karan Johar said "if Kabhi Alvida na Kehna worked, divorce would be in”. Honestly I feel like it was among the first ever movies in Bollywood that shows the complexities in a marriage and talked about finding love outside of marriage. Who would have thought that extra marital affair could be portrayed so beautifully. I feel the reason why this movie didn't work well earlier was because our society wasn't really accepting of all these things but now we've come far from that.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a classic.

Have you watched the film or not?