16 Years of Kalyug: Kunal Kemmu is a lost gem

I loved him in Kalyug, people always miss out on mentioning it. 'Ab toh Aadat si hai mujhko' and 'Jiya Dhadak Dhadak' was the shit back then and to date I love these songs





He's a tremendously underappreciated actor, which makes me sad. He's a natural in whatever role he takes on, he's fairly attractive, a fantastic dancer, and he just seems like a down-to-earth man to me. He entered the industry at a time when non-film family background artists were routinely rejected, and after seeing his latest performances, I hope he gets the recognition he deserves.