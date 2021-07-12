19 years of Devdas: Then..Now..Forever

Honestly, Devdas is the first movie that I watched in a cinema hall. I was a small kid back then, but I still have a vivid memory of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai dancing on Dola Dola Re.





Since then, I have watched Devdas a million times, and each time I fell in love with the legacy of romance and the grandeur of the film. Today, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version of Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Jackie Shroff, celebrates 19 years. The huge sets, amazing songs, an ensemble cast, and a great director made the film what it is today.





Shah Rukh Khan may have been in our memories mostly, but Dilip Kumar Saab had set the example with his Devdas decades ago.





Rewatch and enjoy this maestro on Amazon Prime Video. What do you think?