1996 released 'Raja Hindustani is 25 years old now!!

Dharmesh Darshan's 1996 directed 'Raja Hindustani', starring Amir Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Navneet Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Suresh Oberoi and others was a super hit of its time and won a special place in everyone's heart.

As the film completes 25 years of its release the star cast of the movie gets nostalgic and share there emotions.

Navneet Nishan, who played role of Kamal said, "With the passage of time, I have come to treasure my experience of working on the film even more. The involvement of the director in putting the cast together and making sure that they have chemistry translates on screen beautifully. I don’t know if the film is relevant today, but it is a cult somehow. There are two things that people mention when I meet them one is Tara and second is Raja Hindustani."

Archana Puran Singh, aka Shalu told, "Dharmesh made a highly commercial film with very nice aesthetics and sensibilities, which is a very tough task to do. We did workshops and pre-production work, which was a very new thing at that time. He gave so much attention to each character, and not focused on the main lead, and that is why each character is etched in people’s memories. Even after so many years when I joined Instagram, people pinged me to tell me that they hated me as Shalu, but you are a nice person. They identified with the negativity. It is a compliment. I am happy that I have been able to dispel that image of me.

Did you ever watched 'Raja Hindustani'? If yes, then what was your favorite thing from the movie?