2% Alpha Arbutin+ 1% Hyaluronic Acid serum by BeMinimalist

Pricing- Rs549 for 30ml.

Packaging- It comes in a glass bottle with a dropper. But the packaging has changed now.

CLAIMS-

An anti-pigmentation serum which reduces dark spots and blemishes for brighter, even-looking skin.

PRO's-

1) It has 2% alpha arbutin which is a excellent tyrosinase inhibitor. It is known for its pigmentation fading and skin brightening properties.

2) It also has 1% hyaluronic acid which a humectant.

3) Free from fragrance, silicones, parabens, essential oils, sulphates and dyes.

4) Has aloe vera juice as a base ingredient which has anti inflammatory, soothing properties.

CON'S-

Some people can be allergic to Aloe vera juice. Patch test first.

HOW TO USE-

It's safe to use twice a day. Alpha Arbutin is compatible with almost all ingredients. I personally like it layer this with vitamin c or lactic acid.

MY EXPERIENCE-

Arbutin is of types- Alpha and Beta.Alpha arbutin is more potent and stable than Beta arbutin. I have been using this serum since December. Hands down to this product, this is one of the best pigmentation serum I ever used. You can see the difference in just 2 weeks. It also gives a good hydration effect thanks to hyaluronic acid. I always heard great stuff regarding The Ordinary alpha arbutin serum, when Minimalist launched this I was very excited to try out this product and I am so glad I did it. It fades away new acne marks within a span of 7-10 days. I really love this product a lot. It also brightens overall skintone. If you are looking for a serum which fades away pigmentation, darkspots evens out skintone then this is a great pick for you. This product helped me a lot in dealing with my pigmentation. If u have heavy pigmentation then this alone might not be that helpful, for that u can layer it with vitamin c/AHA/retinol for more visible and quicker results.