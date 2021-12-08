2 PM Jun Ho starrer MBC's 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' to be extended by one episode: Here's why

MBC's Saeguk Drama "The Red Sleeve Cuff" starring Lee Jun-ho and Lee Se-Young is getting an extension of one episode. The drama was previously scheduled to air for 16 episodes, considering the popularity of the drama, the production has decided to extend it for one more episode that means we will now be getting 17 episodes of the drama. It has been decided in order to deliver a more complete story of the characters.





'The Red Sleeve' is a fictional retelling of the well-known historical romance between King Jeongjo of Joseon and his royal concubine, Uibin Sung. The drama is receiving a lot of applause for its sensitive execution and off the charts chemistry between the leads. It has also become the first drama of MBC to cross 10% ratings in three years.





Are you watching this drama? What are your views on it?















