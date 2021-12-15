2 PM's Chansung announces girl friend's pregnancy and reveals marriage plans

2 PM's member Chansung has announced that his about to welcome a new member into his family as his girlfriend's pregnant and that he will get married next year. He also went on to share that he will no longer be a part of JYP Entertainment as he has decided to not renew his contract.





He took to Instagram to reveal his big future plans and wrote," There is someone who I have been in a relationship with for a long time… While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected,” he further talked about wedding plans, "We are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.





On his decision about leaving JYP, he said, "I went through many discussions with the company regarding my thought to go down my own path along with the addition of my new family that I will continue living with,” and concluded by saying it was a "mutual" decision.





Well, we hope wherever he is, he continues to grow as an artist and Congratulation to him!