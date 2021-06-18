Say Yes to This Hyaluronic & Vitamin C Serum

A vegan, organic and cruelty free brand that I recently discovered is Neemli Naturals.

I recently purchased their Hyaluronic & Vitamin C Serum. It is a light and non-greasy age-defying serum that will help keep your skin soft and dewy smooth. It plumps skin by retaining moisture and lubricating the tissues with the use of hyaluronic acid which is naturally occurring in our body. 12% vitamin C content brightens and evens skin tone to restore healthy glow and radiance, thus brightening skin tone.

It is important to invest in serums that contain Vitamin C as it is packed with antioxidants protecting your skin from pollution and dehydration.

It is my go-to product in the morning after using a toner specially when I am stepping out for work. Worked well for me and I would recommend everyone to try Neemli Naturals Hyaluronic & Vitamin C Serum.