2 Years of Kabir Singh: Stop With The Lectures Now, Seriously

One of the most baffling things in the whole Kabir Singh fiasco was how women who thought they knew better, started schooling other women on how they were not supposed to like Kabir Singh. It was as if they had been issued a license to lecture everyone with their high handedness.

The extent of this ordeal was such that even if you didn't glamorize Kabir Singh and merely felt ok about it, they ridiculed you, judged you, mocked you. 'How dare you not hate Kabir Singh just like us', is probably what they wanted to convey.

I have no pleasant way of putting this across but the ones who saw Kabir Singh outraging their modesty, probably had some issues to deal with themselves. The film broke records in theaters, on OTT and even on satelite. It continues to find love from all around and that's not because the character was problematic, he was, it simply is because people liked a well made film.

You had all the rights to ridicule Preeti or Kabir as characters, but you had no business to impose your feelings and generalize them. Two years on, please stop with the lectures now.