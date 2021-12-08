20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum: When Aryan Khan made his debut

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and the filmmaker is grateful for the positive response the film has received from audiences. The film featured a large ensemble cast.





Aryan Khan made his film debut as a child artist, though he has yet to make a big Bollywood debut. In Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he played the role of junior Shah Rukh Khan in the opening song.





The name of Aryan Khan can be seen in the opening credits of the film when it starts.





Aryan Khan was about to make a major debut in the industry when his drug scandal erupted, and he has remained out of the spotlight ever since.





Do you wish to see him on screen?