20 years of Nayak and I still can't believe how could a masterpiece like this fail at the box office?

The film Nayak is undoubtedly one of the finest political thrillers made in the Bollywood industry and which now completes 20 years. Even after 20 years of this film, Anil Kapoor is still recognized as Nayak by most of the world. But one thing that really pisses me off is that how could a movie like Nayak fail at the box office and even get a lot of negative criticism. Do you think the film was ahead of it's time or people were just not ready for such a masterpiece?

Fun fact- Nayak was the remake of a south film titles Mudhalvan, which was also directed by same person who directed Nayak, Shankar.