20 years of Nayak: Do we deserve a remake of this cult classic?

As the film completes 20 years, Anil Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and recalled how everything was shot with tremendous amount of hard work, as they didn't had any technological aid back then, especially the action sequences where he had to fight almost no clothes on.

The film, till date, is a cult classic because of its topic which is very much relevant today as well and because of those stunning and memorable performances by legendary late Amrish Puri and Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast as well.

Now, having said that there have been several rumors in the past regarding the makers working on the remake of the movie, touching the same subject. Rumor has it that the film will star Ranveer Singh and Paresh Rawal in lead roles as well. While there has been no official confirmation as of now but if the rumors are true, be sure that the entire team of Nayak 2 will have some massive responsibility of carrying the franchise forward.

Because some movies are better left behind and should be allowed to remain in history as classics only. Do you think there should be a remake of Nayak? Share your thoughts in the comment section below