20 years of Poo!

Can you believe it has been 20 years since we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on the big screen! Poo was an exceptional character that Kareena possess in her career. I still remember that when 20 years back we saw Kareena in the Poo character all girls wanted to be like her and boys were head over heels for Poo!

I still remember that after watching her on-screen I wanted to talk like her and dress like her. I used to imitate her so much in my room especially in the introduction scene. It was my dream to be like her.

I also acted like her in my school drama classes and spoke her lingual style.

Kareena Kapoor is a stunning actress, don't you think?