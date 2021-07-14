20 Years Of Tum Bin: Here's How The Musical Hit Brought Bhushan Kumar And Anubhav Sinha Close

It's been 20 years to 'Tum Bin', the romantic film that marked the successful debut of the films Director, Anubhav Sinha and Producer, Bhushan Kumar of T-series. The young dreamers gave the silver screen one of its biggest musical hits by trusting and supporting each other in the process. They played through each others strengths to create stories of wonder and magic and their bond has gotten stronger ever since.

With their trust and faith in each other, that only got stronger through the years, they went on to work on exceptional films like Tum Bin 2, Thappad etc. which received several accolades by both, the critics and the audience.

On completing 20 years of Tum Bin, Bhushan Kumar feels totally surreal and grateful for taking ahead his father's vision with his music label, he considers himself lucky to have a friend like Abhinav, who's vision drove them to make a film that broke records. He is happy that they are still working together to create iconic films that are changing the narrative of the Indian cinema.