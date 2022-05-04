This 2003 born South Korean singer and rapper is making big waves on the charts

Seo Dong Hyun known as Big Naughty is signed to South Korean HipHop label H1gher Music which was founded by Jay Park and his producer best friend Cha Cha Malone.

He was still in high school when he joined his label and started releasing songs. He has already proven that he is a musical genius despite his age as his songs have made it to the top of the charts.

He looks up to Big Bang and expressed how he would make music forever if his fans felt what he felt when Big Bang's "Still Life" was released. Just a few days later, his song "Beyond Love" ft.10cm bagged the #3 spot next to Big Bang's "Still Life" on #2 on the Top 100 Apple Music Charts of South Korea. Big Naughty immediately shared an IG story with the caption "Dreams do come true".

He is surely an inspiration for young music aspirants all over the world. listen to his hit track "Beyond Love" down below.



