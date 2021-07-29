2006, A watershed moment in Bollywood’s history, which was your favourite film of the year?

To put things in context, I'm not talking about Bollywood prior to the 1990s, because the quality of Bollywood back then was much different. I'm merely making a comparison between Bollywood's millennial generation:

Beginning of fall of Karan Johar type grand movies: I recall going to SRK's movies blindly until 2006, believing that if SRK is in a film, it must be the best. (SRK was synonymous with Bollywood at the time). So, presumably, a film starring SRK, Rani, Preity, Abhishek, and Big B, directed by top director Karan Johar (at least in my perspective at the time), would be the biggest film of the year. Surprisingly, I realized in those film that if the plot and characters aren't tight, even the presence of the biggest star can't save the film.

The rise of comedy as a genre: Until then, comedy films, with the exception of Hera Pheri, had never generated any buzz among audiences, with the exception of Govinda's too.Although not many people went to the theatre to see comedy films (though No Entry's success was unprecedented the previous year), this was the year when comedy films began to gain traction, including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Bhagam Bhag, Khosla ka Ghosla, and most notably, Ajay Devgan's entry into the genre, despite his previous reputation for intense characters.

Storytelling is more powerful than star power.: After a long time, people realized that a film with no PR for its performers may be successful only on the strength of its story. Emraan Hashmi was someone whose face on music channels caused preteens like us to panic and make us frantically look for the remote to change channels. Kangana Ranaut's debut was not as well-received as Deepika Padukone's and Anushka Sharma's. Gangster was one of the best films made between 2000 and 2010, and Kangana and Shiny's acting is so amazing in some instances that you feel goosebumps without saying anything.

A fresh take on music: Nobody can deny that Bollywood music from 2000 to 2006 was fantastic. Whether it was the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho or the Veer Zaara songs, one thing I observed in the songs prior to 2006 was that they were closely tied to the movie plot and actors. If you take out SRK or the movie plot, the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho won't have the same impact. But the songs Ya Ali, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tere Bin Kaise Jiya, Tere Bin my world's on fire, Crazy Kiya Re, Mitwa, Ye Hauslaa would hit their mark even without context.

It's a refreshing change of pace from the usual boy-meets-girl fare.: Taxi No. 9211, Shikhar, Omkara, Dor, Phir Hera Pheri, Malaamal Weekly, Family, Kabul Express, Corporate, Bas Ek Pal were not your typical love stories, yet they were all successful.