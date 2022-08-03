2019 Save Aarey forest Now silent.

While Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the state's chief minister, the project had already begun. Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena took over as leader of the BJP in 2019 and cancelled the project in the face of fierce opposition and fury from environmentalists. The administration also ordered the dismissal of some of the demonstrators' legal proceedings. The controversy that resurfaced after the Eknath Shinde-led coalition government in Maharashtra with the BJP took office concerns the new administration's proposal to move the Metro-3 car shed project back to Mumbai's Aarey forest, a 1,800-acre area that is frequently referred to as the megalopolis's "green lung."