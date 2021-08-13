A 2/5 product! Is it worth your money? Let’s find out #BeautyTruthBomb

From the huge variety of good vibes gel, I bought this Orange gel because it claims to reduce dullness. Usually, I do not use gels on my face but this one I specially bought to use as a moisturizer. So, let’s see how it performs on my skin. It has Tangy with a refreshing scent, orange is a wonder ingredient full of Vitamin C and antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage and help in oil control.

Good vibes Orange gel comes in a flat plastic tub with a golden screw-on cap. The packaging looks nice and comes with all the details printed on it. It is made of plastic (50g pack) and does not feel heavy, so I would say this is travel friendly.

Good vibes Orange gel has a somewhat thick consistency and is light orange colored. Besides having thick consistency, it spreads easily over my face and takes some time to sink in. The gel feels slightly sticky on my face until it gets absorbed completely. Surprisingly, it does not feel oily, sticky, or greasy after that. It hydrates my skin and gives a slight sheen on my skin (during monsoon only). I like to use this as a sleeping mask rather than a moisturizer because I have a normal skin type and after few hours my skin becomes slightly stretchy. I could not use this as a moisturizer for more than a week. I finished it up using my hands to see whether it actually reduce dullness or not. My hand seems quite dull compare to my face.

It feels like I have applied a thick layer of product on my skin and does not have a lightweight consistency to it.

It also becomes flakey after a few hours and makeup won’t stay on your skin for long. Give this product a try and decide for yourself.