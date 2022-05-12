25 years of the the legendary Rajpal Yadav

Popular actor, comedian and director Rajpal Yadav spoke about completing 25 years in the film industry on the comedy show.

Although he got success in playing negative roles, he loves essaying comic characters. He said: "I will be completing 25 years in the film industry on June 21. Amongst the ones I have worked opposite, the ones I haven't worked opposite, every hero or heroine has given me their love."

"I have always received their support," he concluded.

Rajpal Yadav is appearing as a special guest along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani along with director Anees Bazmee, promoting their new film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' .