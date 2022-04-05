3 Ancient Skincare Tips You can Lean on to get a good skin

With just a few tweaks, these ancient skincare rituals and ingredients are brought bang up to date a sure sign that, at its core, beauty can be simple and sustainable.





1. Heat treatments- The dry heat of the sauna, which can be heated to 70, 80, or even 90 degrees Celsius, is thought to have numerous benefits. According to a 2018 study, regular sauna use can help to stabilise the nervous system, improve heart health, and reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and arterial stiffness.





2. Hand creams- The French Queen (1755–1793) is frequently mentioned in relation to ancient skincare rituals—she was known to apply balms and moisturisers to her hands before sleeping in a pair of gloves to allow the potions to do their work.





3. Acupuncture- Chinese medicine emphasises prevention as well as cure. Many clients continue to combine regular acupuncture with mindful living once they are well to maintain balance and health. Acupuncture is frequently used at the change of seasons to help the chi energy in your body adjust to the shifting energy in nature."