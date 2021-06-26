3 Animated movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Kids love animated movies, but it's not always about the kids, is it? Adults also love watching cartoons or animated movies. So, if you don't have Disney+ Hotstar, watch these 3 animated movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Scoob
We have all watched Scooby-Dooby-Doo in our childhood, and if you loved that weird crime-solving team, then watch this film.
Despicable Me
A criminal named Gru adopts 3 kids to carry out a big heist legacy but things turn differently when one of the kids sees Gru as their father. A cute story to watch, also minions! Watch it now.
How to train your dragon 2
It's the second part of How to train your dragon that you can watch on Netflix first. The second part is about Hiccup and Toothless's further journey. A wonderful adventurous animated film for you and your kid. Watch it now on Amazon Prime.
