3 Best tips to make your hair shiny and silky

Thick, soft, and shiny hair are signs of healthy hair. Silky hair is not something that everyone is born with. If you eat an unhealthy diet or use hair products that are not designed for your hair type, your hair may become dry and brittle. Select hair care products based on your hair type. When shopping for shampoos and conditioners, keep your hair type in mind. The hair care product formulations were chosen based on the hair types, which are oily, dry, or damaged hair.

Do not shampoo your hair every day. Shampooing your hair on a daily basis removes oil from your hair. Consider shampooing twice or three times per week instead. Dry shampoos can help if your hair is oily. Only shampoo the scalp, not the tips.

Always use conditioner. After shampooing, always apply a conditioner for 2-5 minutes and rinse it out. Only use conditioner on the tips of your hair, not the scalp or the entire length. Conditioners aid in the retention of moisture. Reduces static electricity between hair strands and can provide some sun protection.