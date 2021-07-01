3 dream based horror-thriller movies that left me baffled

We all have our own dreams sometimes it's good, and sometimes it's not. But that doesn't mean you will ever stop dreaming. But here are 3 movies that give me chills about dreams. Nerve-shivering horror-thrillers. What do you think?





Inception

Inception is a movie directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Leonardo DiCaprio along with others. This movie literally boggled my brain, and I may have not been recovered from it. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.





Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey featuring this thriller movie is about a couple who wipes out their memories after a breakup but only to find each other in an adverse situation making things go southwards. Watch it now on Netflix.





Before I Wake

Mike Flanagan's directorial horror-thriller is about an orphan kid whose dreams come real. It may sound fascinating but the film has a lot of jump-scares and ghostly creatures. Stream it on Amazon Prime.





Let us know what do you think?