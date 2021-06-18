3 Indian web series that blew my mind on Amazon Prime; what are yours?

The style of the Indian web series has changed over the years and our taste of consuming content has changed as well. And I realised, we do love raw, rustic fighting sequences with a good story plot. Here are my 3 picks that are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, what about yours let us know in the comment section.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a series that has two seasons based on political grounds to rule a place called Mirzapur. The story may seem a little known to you but it has its twists and turns which cannot be predicted. It has a stellar star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divyenndu, Vikrant Massey, and others.

Breathe

Breathe is a mystery thriller that will hook you up to binge-watch the whole series once and for all. It has two seasons, the first season was led by R. Madhavan and the second was done by Abhishek Bachchan.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. It also got a Filmfare award for OTTs. It was released last year with an ensemble cast of Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Asif Basra, Neeraj Kabi, and others. The story covers political grounds along with police departments, journalistic aspects, and dark realms connecting with mythological grounds.

What is your favourite Indian web series?