3 Ingredient DIY Neck Tightening Mask To Try On This Weekend

Did you know that signs of aging tend to appear on your neck first? This happens because we always pamper our faces and ignore our neck and chest areas. Environmental aggressors such as smoke, sun, and pollution, etc. to tend to affect our neck and chest area. This is the reason you should extend your skincare routine to your chest and neck are as well.

This not only keeps your akin sage free and taut but also prevents it from oxidative damage. But here is another way you can repair the damage and keep your neck firm and tight.

Here is a 3 ingredient DIY neck tightening mask:

In a bowl, break open the egg and separate the yolk and the white. Then add one tablespoon of lemon juice and two tablespoons of sour cream to this and stir all the ingredients very well until they are mixed. Refrigerate the mixture for 5 – 6 hours. To use the mixture, first, clean your neck with water and pat it dry. Apply this mixture all over your neck and then let it dry. Then wash it off with cold water. Apply this mixture three times a week for best results. Don’t forget to apply a moisturizer to your neck to keep your skin on the neck glowing and healthy.