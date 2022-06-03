3 months later, (G)I-DLE's TOMBOY is still bagging music show wins!

(G)I-DLE is proving how relevant they are with their last comeback that was released back in March. TOMBOY is still in the top 3 of all major Korean music apps like Genie, Melon, Vibe, and Bugs. Meanwhile, on June 5, the group won this week's episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo'. This also marks their first triple crown at the show. The song also got their first all-time kill, meaning the song charted no.1 in all music apps. Congratulations to (G)I-DLE! They're killing it, aren't they?