3 movies that Salman Khan rejected, but we accepted- do you agree?

There are a lot of Bhaijaan fans, undoubtedly, but we can all agree to the point that, Thank God Salman Khan didn't sign some of the movies over the years, and we get to enjoy some good movies done by good actors. Here are the 3 names I can come up with; you can add other titles to this list here.

Chak De! India

Salman Khan was offered this film, but he rejected it due to the title's name, and finally, Shah Rukh Khan took it under his wing, and we still love the movie.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini was offered to Salman Khan first, but he turned it down. The filmmaker then approached the film to Aamir Khan, and it grossed the highest number that year.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Did you know Salman was first being offered to play Saif Ali Khan's character in the film? But, he rejected it because he didn't want to be the second hero in a film.

You can stream these movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Zee5. Add a few names to this list.